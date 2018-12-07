Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Xi’s Spain trip to pave a new path for future cooperation


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 7 Décembre 2018 modifié le 7 Décembre 2018 - 09:58

Spain is among the first EU countries to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership with China. Spain is presently China’s sixth largest EU trade partner and China is its largest non-EU trade partner.


By People’s Daily

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Spain is expected to pave a new path for future cooperation and open a new chapter for bilateral relations, according to Spanish statesmen and entrepreneurs.

Xi’s state visit to Spain is scheduled from Nov. 27 to 29, marking a milestone in the history of the two countries bilateral relations. His state visit will be the first to the country by a Chinese head of state in 13 years and also falls on the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Spain and China.

Spain looks forward to Xi’s visit and hopes it will be used to further explore the potential of bilateral cooperation, said Spanish Foreign Minister JosepBorrell.

Strengthening economic and trade ties with China has become a common aspiration of the Spanish business community, said Juan Pablo Lazaro, vice president of the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations.

Spain and China are active advocates and defenders of free trade, said Juan Pablo Lazaro, adding that he hopes that enterprises in both countries will use this opportunity to further expand contacts and make more contributions to the two countries’ economic development.

Spain is an important participant of the Belt and Road Initiative and also one of the founders of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

Spain is expected to take this opportunity to more actively participate in the construction of the initiative and further tap the potential of bilateral cooperation in trade, tourism, and culture, as well as to expand cooperation in third-party markets such as Latin America and Africa, according to Eugenio BregolatObiols, the former Spanish ambassador to China.

Spain is among the first EU countries to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership with China. Spain is presently China’s sixth largest EU trade partner and China is its largest non-EU trade partner.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 06/12/2018

Tchad : le nouveau TPG promet d'être loyal dans son travail

Tchad : le nouveau TPG promet d'être loyal dans son travail

Tchad : le gouvernement fait le point sur le pilotage de l'audit des diplômes Tchad : le gouvernement fait le point sur le pilotage de l'audit des diplômes 06/12/2018

Populaires

Tchad : le nouveau TPG promet d'être loyal dans son travail

06/12/2018

Tchad : préoccupations face à la recrudescence de l’insécurité

06/12/2018

Tchad : un prêt de la France pour payer la solde des fonctionnaires de décembre

07/12/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : les avocats du député Azzai dénoncent une arrestation arbitraire
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 27/11/2018 - GBANDI Anatole

Centrafrique : Et les pirates entrent en lice

Centrafrique : Et les pirates entrent en lice

Au Togo, une longue marche vers la liberté Au Togo, une longue marche vers la liberté 26/11/2018 - Thomas Dietrich

ANALYSE - 04/12/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Etrangers malades : Le préfet doit verifier l’inexistance du traitement dans le pays d’origine

Etrangers malades : Le préfet doit verifier l’inexistance du traitement dans le pays d’origine

Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse 17/11/2018 - Fayçal Megherbi et Bernard Schmid, avocats

REACTION - 26/11/2018 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Ibedou : "ne comptez pas sur nous pour applaudir le réchauffement des relations diplomatiques avec Israël"

Ibedou : "ne comptez pas sur nous pour applaudir le réchauffement des relations diplomatiques avec Israël"

Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong 17/11/2018 -

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.