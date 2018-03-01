du Collaborates with Cisco on IP Core Network Modernization and Expansion

BARCELONA, Mobile World Congress: 1 March, 2018 — UAE-based telco ‘du,’ from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), and Cisco announced a collaboration to build a future-proof network that is designed to support du’s rapid transformation into a digital service provider. The announcement was made to coincide with Mobile World Congress 2018, being held 26 February to 1 March this year.



Demand for more bandwidth is rising exponentially as consumers and businesses embrace new digital applications, services and technologies. In order to meet this demand, du is replacing its existing IP core network with a scalable and 5G-ready infrastructure that will reduce network complexity and enable it to become a more agile and flexible market player.



du selected Cisco IP core network to modernize, expand and complete a seamless migration to virtualised and native cloud architecture. The network modernization will increase the capacity of the core network to 24 terabytes per node, making du’s network ready for ultra-broadband services. This enables du to offer next-generation digital services pertaining to augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (AR), in addition to other new applications and services made possible by 5G.



Saleem Al Blooshi, EITC’s Chief Infrastructure Officer, said: “du is already supporting the realisation of the UAE’s Vision 2021 by empowering the digital economy and driving Dubai’s transformation into a smart city. 5G is going to play an important role in that. 5G is a phased approach and we will continue with trials until we officially launch it. With the deployment of a more scalable and agile network, we will be well-placed to support 5G, smart city services, the IoT and other new, innovative digital services.”



As both consumer and commercial 5G use cases gain traction, demand for mobile and ultra-fast broadband services continues to accelerate in the UAE. The expanded capacity of du’s network will help stimulate local innovation, particularly around the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI), smart city and IoT technologies, while supporting the country’s vision for a data-driven future.



Ali Amer, Cisco’s Managing Director of Global Service Provider for Middle East and Africa, added: “By working with Cisco, du’s 5G-ready network will deliver a more virtual and far more scalable infrastructure that forms the foundation for future solutions and new business opportunities.