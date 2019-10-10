Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

n-Vitro Diagnostics Market To Reach USD 87.11 Billion By 2026; Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Will Enable Growth


Alwihda Info | Par Rushikesh Pise - 11 Octobre 2019 modifié le 10 Octobre 2019 - 20:36

Introduction of new techniques for disease diagnosis is a key factor driving the global in-vitro diagnostics market, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “In-vitro Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables), By Technique (Immunodiagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Point of Care, Hematology and Others), By Application (Infectious Diseases, Cardiology, Oncology, Gastroenterology, Others), By End User (Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals, Physicians Offices, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”


n-Vitro Diagnostics Market To Reach USD 87.11 Billion By 2026; Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Will Enable Growth
“Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Disease Will Enable Growth “

The launch of diagnostic and rapid testing tools by leading market players will propel growth of the global in-vitrodiagnostics market. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched Phadia 200 for diagnosis of allergy & autoimmune conditions. The launch of Phadia 200 is anticipated to increase the revenue of the company. According to the report, the reagents and consumables segment will account for a major portion in the global in-vitro diagnostics market during the forecast period owing to the adoption of self- test and point-of-care devices. Furthermore, the instrument segment is likely to grow at a moderately slower pace during the forecast period. Rising technological advancement is predicted to aid growth of the segment. Moreover, the increasing cases of cancer and infectious disease around the world will further accelerate global in-vitro diagnostics market growth.

“Launch of Altostar Molecular Diagnostics Workflow Will Boost Growth”

Altona Diagnostics GmbH, molecular diagnostic testing solutions company launched a CE-IVD marked AltoStar Molecular Diagnostics Workflow. AltoStar Molecular Diagnostics a flexible and efficient automatic system that automates the entire workflow from sample preparation up to analysis. Fortune Business Insights states the launch of CE-IVD marked AltoStar Molecular Diagnostics Workflow is expected to boost the in-vitro diagnostics market revenue. Furthermore, the oncology segment is likely to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period. Rising adoption and availability of advanced home care kits such as fecal occult blood test (FOBT) for diagnosis of colon cancer in homecare settings is one of the major factor likely to fuel demand for the oncology segment, which, will, in turn, uplift the global in-vitro diagnostics market shares

Source: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-market-101443
 

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 09/10/2019

Tchad : la fraude et la contrebande inquiètent la direction des douanes

Tchad : la fraude et la contrebande inquiètent la direction des douanes

Tchad : "il est temps que la jeunesse gère la ville de Moundou" Tchad : "il est temps que la jeunesse gère la ville de Moundou" 09/10/2019

Populaires

Les étudiants tchadiens peuvent aussi envisager des études aux USA

10/10/2019

Tchad : intronisation du Sultan de Dar Bilia, Sidick Timan Deby Itno (Vidéo)

10/10/2019

Tchad : "nous devrions surpasser nos intérêts égoïstes et s'unir"

10/10/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : intronisation du Sultan de Dar Bilia, Sidick Timan Deby Itno (Vidéo)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 08/10/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Le Congo-Kinshasa, ce géant assailli de toutes parts

Le Congo-Kinshasa, ce géant assailli de toutes parts

Un père de famille ne devrait pas faire cela : monnayer le passage en classe supérieure de son enfant ! Un père de famille ne devrait pas faire cela : monnayer le passage en classe supérieure de son enfant ! 03/10/2019 - Ousman Saleh Dagache

ANALYSE - 09/10/2019 - Info Alwihda

Cameroun : position sur le grand dialogue national

Cameroun : position sur le grand dialogue national

Revirement de jurisprudence de la Haute juridiction relatif à la preuve de la nationalité française par filiation (article 30-3 du Code civil) Revirement de jurisprudence de la Haute juridiction relatif à la preuve de la nationalité française par filiation (article 30-3 du Code civil) 05/10/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 09/10/2019 - Anihay Assa

Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire

Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire

Tribune de la diaspora : "Le dialogue national au Cameroun est une grande messe de Paul Biya et ses alliés politiques" Tribune de la diaspora : "Le dialogue national au Cameroun est une grande messe de Paul Biya et ses alliés politiques" 19/09/2019 - Les associations combattantes camerounaises de Belgique