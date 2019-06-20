131 refugees evacuated out of Libya to Niger, amidst ongoing conflict in Tripoli

A group of 131 refugees were evacuated last night out of Libya to the Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) in Niger, run by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. The evacuees were from Eritrea, Somalia and Sudan, and included 65 children under the age of eighteen. Some of the group were previously held in detention centres for […]

