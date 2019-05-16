20,000 Sudanese benefited from UAE’s assistance

The UAE Embassy in Sudan has distributed more than 100 tonnes of foodstuffs to some 20,000 people across the various cities of Kassala province, as part of the assistance provided by H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, wife of the Crown Prince of Fujairah. The humanitarian aid was distributed by the Emirates […]

