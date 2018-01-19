Alwihda Info
2018 African Economic Outlook: African Development Bank makes a compelling case for Africa's industrialization


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Janvier 2018


The President of the African Development Bank ([www.AfDB.org](http://www.afdb.org/)), Akinwumi Adesina, has made a compelling case for accelerating Africa’s industrialization in order to create jobs, reduce poverty and promote inclusive economic growth. Citing data from the Bank’s [2018 African Economic Outlook](https://www.afdb.org/en/knowledge/publications/african-economic-outlook/) ([http://APO.af/GHTmei](http://apo.af/GHTmei))… Read more on https://afdb.africa-newsroom.com/press/2018-african...

