2019 African Economic Conference: A Clarion Call for Bolder Action to Tackle Africa’s Youth Jobs Crisis


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Décembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The 2019 African Economic Conference (AEC) opened in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El Sheikh on Monday with a call on African policymakers to take bold steps to tackle red-tape and high startup costs in order to create decent and well-paying jobs for the continent’s youth. Addressing the opening plenary of the three-day conference, […]

The 2019 African Economic Conference (AEC) opened in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El Sheikh on Monday with a call on African policymakers to take...

