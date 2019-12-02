2019 African Economic Conference: A Clarion Call for Bolder Action to Tackle Africa’s Youth Jobs Crisis

The 2019 African Economic Conference (AEC) opened in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El Sheikh on Monday with a call on African policymakers to take bold steps to tackle red-tape and high startup costs in order to create decent and well-paying jobs for the continent’s youth. Addressing the opening plenary of the three-day conference, […]

The 2019 African Economic Conference (AEC) opened in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El Sheikh on Monday with a call on African policymakers to take...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...