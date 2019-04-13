2019 Rugby Africa Silver Cup Cancelled indefinitely

Rugby Africa President, Khaled Babbou has notified Unions on the decision of Rugby Africa EXCO to cancel this year’s Silver Cup due to hold at the Lagos Polo Club, Ikoyi in Lagos Nigeria. The Silver Cup Pool A was scheduled to be played between Nigeria, Ghana, Madagascar and Botswana whilst Pool B was to be […]

Rugby Africa President, Khaled Babbou has notified Unions on the decision of Rugby Africa EXCO to cancel this year’s Silver Cup due to hold at the Lagos Polo Club, Ikoyi in Lagos ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...