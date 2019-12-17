2019 UN climate change conference (COP25): African Development Bank urges African nations to persist with climate change ambitions as marathon talks end in Madrid

The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) has urged the continent’s nations to stay the course on climate action, after a marathon session of talks at the twenty-fifth Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 25) in Madrid. The conference was scheduled to run from 2 to 13 December, but only […]

