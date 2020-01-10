2020 Africa-France Summit

The city of Bordeaux will host the Africa-France summit on sustainable cities from the 4th to the 6th of June 2020. This 28th edition will gather the 54 African heads of state and the French president. This [unprecedented event](https://sommetafriquefrance2020.org/en/event/program/) will gather, in addition to the civil society, all the political and economic stakeholders from France […]

