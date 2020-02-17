Alwihda Info
2020 Anzisha Prize Applications launch with 10th Year Celebrations


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Février 2020


Today, the Anzisha Prize–Africa’s premier award and fellowship for Africa’s youngest entrepreneurs ([AnzishaPrize.org](http://www.anzishaprize.org/)) – is excited to announce that the 2020 call for applications is now open. Every year, the prize celebrates 20 African entrepreneurs, aged 22 years and younger, each of whom have a chance to win a shared prize of US$100,000. The grand […]

