2020 Ministry of Education (Taiwan) Huayu Enrichment Scholarship Program

1. Introduction: To encourage international students and individuals to undertake Mandarin Chinese language study in Taiwan, the Ministry of Education of the Republic of China (Taiwan) established the Ministry of Education Huayu Enrichment Scholarship (HES) Program for studying Mandarin Chinese and Taiwan’s culture at university- or college-affiliated Mandarin training centers in Taiwan. 2. Numbers… Read […]

1. Introduction: To encourage international students and individuals to undertak...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...