22nd China Hi-Tech Fair closes in Shenzhen

By peoplesdaily - 21 Novembre 2020

During the event, Chinese tech giant Huawei exhibited a smart government affairs system that allows decision-makers of a city to greatly improve work efficiency through modern means, as well as a 5G-based monitoring solution to water conservancy that could sense changes in water and upload key indicators to cloud platform in time.

By He Linping, Jiang Xiaodan, People's Daily The 22nd China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) concluded in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province, on Nov. 15.



During the five-day-long event, 9,018 high-tech projects were on display, among which 1,790 new products and 767 new technologies were introduced to the public for the first time.



A total of 760 investment institutions and nearly 400 scientific research institutes at home and abroad participated in the fair and carried out 356 project matching meetings.



Through the platform of the CHTF, more and more self-developed high-tech products of China have found new application scenarios and promoted industrial upgrading, entering workshops as well as the life of ordinary people.



In Exhibition Hall 5 of the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center, venue for the fair, a high-tech product that looked like a big yellow fish was particularly eye-catching. It was an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) that could dive into 4,500 meters below the sea surface for exploration.



As China's first deep-sea scientific research AUV, the product has a body fully made out of metal and equipped with various advanced technical devices such as cameras and sensors, according to Guo Feng with the Shenyang Institute of Automation, Chinese Academy of Sciences.



It could perform functions like micro-topography measurement, near-sea optical photography and water anomaly detection, and could meet the needs of fine exploration of deep-sea hydrothermal vents and cold spring areas.



In the industrial robot zone of the advanced manufacturing technology exhibition at the fair, intelligent carrier robots independently developed and manufactured by Shenzhen Casun Intelligent Robot Co., Ltd., one of the Chinese leading manufacturers in mobile industrial robots, demonstrated their skills.



Petite and yet agile, the heavily laden vehicles could always deliver goods accurately to destinations no matter what obstacles they encountered.



These carrier robots may look alike, but they actually belong to different models and could be applied in different scenarios, said an employee of the company.



For example, one type of the company's intelligent carrier robots could read QR code label affixed on the ground, obtain information about location and destination, and then realize positioning and navigation, the employee added, explaining that this type of carrier robots works 5 times more efficient than ordinary intelligent robots.



Based on a closed-loop system with the algorithm-chip-big data full chain, Shenzhen Intellifusion Technologies Co., Ltd. has established an offline scenario for future urban commerce.



In such a scenario, customers could tap a smart touch screen and scan a QR code to quickly find out the locations of places like bathrooms and garage elevators in a shopping mall. They could also grasp the real-time traffic data about the shops from the screen and avoid the crowds and long waiting lines.



New technologies and equipment such as AI, 5G, and big data have become the highlights of this year's CHTF.



Such high-tech products representing wisdom and innovation have not only innovated the mode of production in factories and workshops, but created more application scenarios in the houses of ordinary people.



Scientific and technological products for fighting COVID-19 epidemic were among the featured exhibits of exhibitors from Guangdong province at this year's CHTF, and an intelligent throat swab sampling robot displayed at the exhibition booth of the province drew the attention of many visitors.



Developed by the Guangzhou Institute of Respiratory Health, it could enter areas with high risk of infection such as the isolation wards and collect throat swab samples under the remote control of medical workers, completing tasks quickly and gently while avoiding cross-infection.



Zheng Yelai, president of Huawei's cloud business unit as well as chairman of Huawei Cloud Computing Technology Co., Ltd., said the company hopes to bring AI into more scenarios in the future and help with the construction of smart cities.



