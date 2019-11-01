Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

273,000 now displaced due to flooding in Somalia as more extreme weather looms


Alwihda Info | Par NRC - 1 Novembre 2019 modifié le 1 Novembre 2019 - 18:50

More than 273,000 people have been left displaced due to severe flooding across Somalia. Several thousand people in the worst-affected area of Baladweeyne are sheltering under trees or in emergency tents after their makeshift homes were washed away by floods caused by torrential rain. The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) is calling for an urgent humanitarian response to ensure aid can be provided safely to people in desperate need.


Vue générale de la capitale Mogadiscio (photo d'illustration). © REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Tobin Jones/Handout
Vue générale de la capitale Mogadiscio (photo d'illustration). © REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Tobin Jones/Handout
“Floods have destroyed more than three quarters of Baladweeyne and submerged many surrounding villages. These are extremely poor parts of Somalia, where there is now no electricity and no safe drinking water. Livestock has been lost and agricultural production has been decimated. Our team is extremely worried about at least 30,000 vulnerable families displaced by flash flooding in Bardaale, further south. These communities will need immediate response to survive and long-term support to recover,” said Victor Moses, Country Director for NRC in Somalia.

According to figures by the UNHCR and NRC-led Protection Returns and Monitoring Network (PRMN), 273,000 people have been displaced by flooding in October alone, the vast majority in the Baladweeyne area due to the flooding of the Shabelle river. This brings the total number of people displaced by a combination of drought, floods and conflict so far this year in Somalia to 575,000*.

“The country is already ravaged by drought, which has contributed to the displacement of around thousands of people so far this year. Vulnerable communities become more dependent on humanitarian aid and find it harder to recover,” Moses said.

Displaced people, particularly children, mothers and the elderly are now facing serious hunger, health and protection risks in an area already receiving little to no humanitarian assistance due to insecurity and conflict. According to NRC staff on the ground, they are in desperate need of food, water, emergency shelter, health, and sanitation/latrines and mosquito nets.

“Food reserves have been destroyed, food markets are under threat and displaced people, particularly children, mothers and the elderly are at a high risk of hunger and illness. Water-borne diseases such as cholera could erupt and spread quickly. Stagnant waters are a breeding ground for mosquitoes and could result in a malaria outbreak,” added Moses.

“Baladweeyne and the entire Hiraan region have not received sufficient humanitarian support due to ongoing security risks and the prevalence of armed actors in the area. This is already an extremely vulnerable community and we could see huge suffering and potential loss of life, if rain continues to fall and aid isn't received in time. A coordinated, multi-sectoral humanitarian response is urgently needed to support thousands of people.”

Furthermore, heavy rain is forecast across parts of Somalia while more flooding along the Shabelle and Juba rivers is expected over the coming weeks. The Puntland, Somaliland and Central regions are bracing themselves for a tropical storm, which is set to make landfall within the next 72 hours.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 31/10/2019

Tchad : la jeunesse, un potentiel humain incontournable mais négligé

Tchad : la jeunesse, un potentiel humain incontournable mais négligé

Tchad : face aux conditions défavorables, Hilton hôtel se prépare à quitter le pays Tchad : face aux conditions défavorables, Hilton hôtel se prépare à quitter le pays 31/10/2019

Populaires

Tchad : 12 nominations au ministère de l'Administration du territoire

31/10/2019

Tchad : décrets annulés, l'Etat reprend ses terrains mais maintient ses objectifs

01/11/2019

Tchad : 14 présumés malfrats dont 3 hommes en treillis arrêtés

01/11/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : au Sila, le théâtre pour sensibiliser sur le désarmement des civils
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 24/10/2019 - Parfait MAVUNGU

Aux expatriés congolais : 3 mots, 4 maux !

Aux expatriés congolais : 3 mots, 4 maux !

Lettre ouverte à M. le consul général de France dans la République arachidière du Sénégal Lettre ouverte à M. le consul général de France dans la République arachidière du Sénégal 22/10/2019 - Mamadou Oumar NDIAYE

ANALYSE - 22/10/2019 - Arsène-Jonathan Mosseavo

La présence russe fait bouger certains partenaires de la Centrafrique

La présence russe fait bouger certains partenaires de la Centrafrique

Franchement, où va la RDC ? Franchement, où va la RDC ? 21/10/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

REACTION - 18/10/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire 09/10/2019 - Anihay Assa