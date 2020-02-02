Alwihda Info
‘4000 Tanzania (TZ) Students in China Safe’


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Février 2020


Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania, Ms. Wang Ke, has assured parents and relatives of the safety of over 4,000 Tanzanian students, 400 of whom are in Wuhan, in Hubei Province which is said to be the source of the corona virus. “All Tanzanian students are safe and none have been infected,” she said. She gave the […]

