A Massage from the AU-UN Joint Special Representative /Joint Chief Mediator


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


By Jeremiah Mamabolo, AU-UN Joint Special Representative /Joint Chief Mediator On behalf of the African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur, I wish the people of Sudan a peaceful and joyous Eid Al-Adha. We also stand in awe for the brave men and women who gave their lives for the cause of the glorious and peaceful […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



