A business delegation from Germany in Addis Ababa

Markus Soder, Minister-President of the German Free State of Bavaria led a delegation to Ethiopia this week. The delegation, which arrived on Sunday (April 14), was made up of representatives from sixty companies, and the focus of its visit was economic cooperation as well as issues of climate change and migration. It met with President […]

Markus Soder, Minister-President of the German Free State of Bavaria led a delegation to Ethiopia this week. The delegation, which arrived on Sunday ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...