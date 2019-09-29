Alwihda Info
AC Hotels By Marriott® Brings Signature Thought Leadership Series to Africa for The First Time, Inviting Hotel Guests to Unpack Fresh Perspectives While on The Road


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Septembre 2019


AC Hotels, the carefully curated lifestyle brand from Marriott International (www.Marriott.com) marked the African debut of the global thought leadership series, AC Unpacked at AC Hotel Cape Town Waterfront on 26 September with a lively panelist discussion between local experts shaping the world of Art and Design in The Mother City. The South African event […]

