APO Group and Kwesé Sports announce strategic alliance to promote rugby across Africa and the globe

APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading media relations consultancy for Africa and the Middle East, today announced a strategic alliance with Kwesé TV’s sports content platform Kwesé Sports ([www.Kwese.ESPN.com](http://www.kwese.espn.com/)), arguably Africa’s most trusted source for sports programming, aimed at developing the reputation and image of African rugby on a global scale. As part… Read more on […]

APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading media relations consultancy for Africa ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...