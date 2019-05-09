‘Abhorrent’ ambulance attack in Libyan capital imperils life-saving work, warns UN

An attack on an ambulance in Tripoli on Wednesday that has critically injured the head of emergency services in Libya’s war-torn capital, along with two paramedics, has been strongly condemned by UN humanitarians. Health workers and civilians have not been spared in heavy clashes that erupted in early April between the internationally recognized Government and […]

