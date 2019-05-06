Accelerated Natural Resource Degradation Puts Tanzania’s Development Goals at Risk – New World Bank Report

Natural resources form a core pillar of Tanzania’s economy and play a pivotal role in sustaining the livelihoods of its citizens, however a new World Bank report warns that the country has only a rapidly shrinking opportunity to harness these endowments against serious risks posed by rapid population growth, economic growth, increasing urbanization, and climate […]

