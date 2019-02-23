Accra Battle decides Ghana Rugby Championship Semi-Finalists

A fierce battle between two-years champions Conquerors SC and Accra Rugby Club ended in a win for Conquerors by 43 points to 17 on Sunday 17 February 2019 in Accra. This result removed the uncertainty about who will compete in the 2019 Ghana Rugby Club Championship (GRCC) Semi-Finals. Conquerors, at the top of the Accra […]

