Accreditation of new Seychelles Ambassador to Ireland

Ambassador Derick Ally presented his credentials as non-resident Ambassador to Ireland to President Michael D. Higgins on Friday 13 July 2018 in Dublin. During the audience Ambassador Ally thanked the President for Ireland’s historical and current engagement with Seychelles, particularly in the fields of nursing, education and tourism. He also briefed the President on the […]

