English News

Acupuncture, a special bridge connecting China and Spain


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 4 Décembre 2018

According to 2017 data from Madrid Acupuncture Medical Doctor Association, some 1,200 acupuncture specialists have gained medical practice in Spain and another 1,500 specialists have gained qualifications in China.


Source: People's Daily

More people beyond China are gaining knowledge about Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and as TCM goes global some are also enjoying the benefits provided by the ancient medical treatment. In Spain, for example, Chinese acupuncture is a growing bridge that connects the country and China.

Spain was one of the first European countries to welcome TCM when in the 1980s the traditional medicine entered into some universities in countries like France and Germany.

In Spain, the University of Seville, University of Granada, and Complutense University of Madrid were the first three universities to embrace acupuncture, creating a three-year postgraduate program on TCM treatments. More than 10 Spanish universities now have acupuncture study programs.

As early as 1990, Yunnan University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in southwest China launched a TCM school with local authorities of Catalonia to open postgraduate courses on acupuncture and TCM massage. The school also provides a 5-year undergraduate TCM program.

TCM, with its cheaper price and more convenient treatment options, is gradually gaining popularity in many regions of the world. The ancient Chinese medical treatment has reached to 183 countries and regions so far and the Chinese government has signed TCM cooperation deals with over 40 foreign state or regional governments and international organizations, according to the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Xinhua reported.

