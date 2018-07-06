Alwihda Info
Af Proxy Services Relaunch – A Boost For (Dotafrica) .Africa Resellers


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Juillet 2018


Registrars and/or Resellers (RaRs) that are not ICANN-accredited but wish to provision dotAfrica (.africa) domain names can now do so by simply becoming a reseller on the AF Proxy Domain Name Registration Platform. African RaRs do not have to undergo the expensive and time-consuming ICANN accreditation process in order to sell dotAfrica domain names. AF […]

Registrars and/or Resellers (RaRs) that are not ICANN-accredited but wish to provision dotAfrica (.africa) domain names can now do s...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



