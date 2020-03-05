Alwihda Info
Afghanistan: International Criminal Court (ICC) Appeals Chamber authorises the opening of an investigation


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Mars 2020


Today, 5 March 2020, the Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Court (‘ICC’ or ‘Court’) (https://www.ICC-CPI.int)decided unanimously to authorise the Prosecutor to commence an investigation into alleged crimes under the jurisdiction of the Court in relation to the situation in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. The Appeals Chamber’s judgment amended the decision of Pre-Trial Chamber… […]

