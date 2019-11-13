Africa Investment Forum: Family businesses – an underestimated economic driving force

Family businesses are rarely viewed as a sector which could influence economic growth, but the Africa Investment Forum is recognising them as important players on the continent. For the first time at a conference of this nature, families running business empires have been given a platform to share their views on how Africa’s unexplored wealth […]

Family businesses are rarely viewed as a sector which could influence economic growth, but the Africa Investment Forum is recognising them as i...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...