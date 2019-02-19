Alwihda Info
Africa Regional English Language Fellow Mid-Year Conference and 50th English Language Fellow Anniversary


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Février 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Africa Regional English Language Fellow Mid-Year Conference will take place from February 20 – 21, 2019 at the Capital Hotel, Addis Ababa. The conference brings together more than 16 English Language Fellows serving across East, Central and West Africa – Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Mauritania, Niger, Republic of […]

