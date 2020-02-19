Alwihda Info
Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) marks International Women’s Day in Nigeria with key event


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) (www.AWIEForum.org) is hosting a dialogue on 9 March 2020 in Lagos, Nigeria, to mark International Women’s Day and raise awareness of the challenges and opportunities for women entrepreneurs in Africa. “We want to discuss meaningful ways to make women benefit from the world’s largest common market for […]

