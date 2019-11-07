Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Africa can be world’s next economic hub if supported with right policies – Singapore’s Senior Minister tells lecture audience


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Novembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


With the right policies and linkages, Africa can become an indispensable global economic hub, Singapore’s Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam noted Tuesday, commending the continent’s diverse economic potential. Delivering this year’s Kofi A. Annan Eminent Speakers’ Lecture series at the African Development Bank headquarters in Abidjan, Shanmugaratnam outlined five strategies which must… Read more on https://afdb.africa-newsroom.com/press/africa-can-be-worlds-next-economic-hub-if-supported-wi...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 06/11/2019

Tchad : le président de l'Assemblée Kabadi réagit à la mort de Bonheur Mateyan

Tchad : le président de l'Assemblée Kabadi réagit à la mort de Bonheur Mateyan

Tchad : le Festival de culture Mboum annoncé du 14 au 16 novembre 2019 Tchad : le Festival de culture Mboum annoncé du 14 au 16 novembre 2019 06/11/2019

Populaires

Tchad : Haroun Kabadi présente ses condoléances après la mort d'un homme

06/11/2019

Tchad : le président de l'Assemblée Kabadi réagit à la mort de Bonheur Mateyan

06/11/2019

Tchad : enquête ouverte après la mort de Mateyan Bonheur, 4 personnes arrêtées

06/11/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : le 8ème congrès du MPS s'ouvre ce samedi à N'Djamena
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 02/11/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU

Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU

10 choses à savoir sur le Rwanda... afin de ne plus se faire piéger 10 choses à savoir sur le Rwanda... afin de ne plus se faire piéger 01/11/2019 - Ilyes Zouari

ANALYSE - 01/11/2019 - Aliou TALL

Attentat contre une mosquée en France : Le terrorisme islamophobe est en marche !

Attentat contre une mosquée en France : Le terrorisme islamophobe est en marche !

La présence russe fait bouger certains partenaires de la Centrafrique La présence russe fait bouger certains partenaires de la Centrafrique 22/10/2019 - Arsène-Jonathan Mosseavo

REACTION - 18/10/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire 09/10/2019 - Anihay Assa