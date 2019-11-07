Africa can be world’s next economic hub if supported with right policies – Singapore’s Senior Minister tells lecture audience

With the right policies and linkages, Africa can become an indispensable global economic hub, Singapore’s Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam noted Tuesday, commending the continent’s diverse economic potential. Delivering this year’s Kofi A. Annan Eminent Speakers’ Lecture series at the African Development Bank headquarters in Abidjan, Shanmugaratnam outlined five strategies which must… Read more on https://afdb.africa-newsroom.com/press/africa-can-be-worlds-next-economic-hub-if-supported-wi...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...