Africa must risk capital for its youth, Adesina urges

Africa must leverage investment to unleash the potential and ingenuity of its youth, its most important asset, African development Bank (www.AfDB.org) President Akinwumi Adesina said at a Conference of Montreal fireside chat event. The three-day virtual event was organized by the international economic forum of the Americas, under the theme, a sustainable recovery for people […]
