Africa’s infrastructure financing reaches an all-time high in 2018, surpassing $100 billion – Infrastructure Consortium for Africa (ICA)

The Infrastructure Consortium for Africa (ICA) on Tuesday announced a 24% leap in infrastructure financing in Africa in 2018, surpassing $100 billion for the first time, but significant financing gaps remain. Launched on 12 November at the [Africa Investment Forum](https://africainvestmentforum.com/) (https://AfricaInvestmentForum.com/), the ICA’s Infrastructure Financing Trends in Africa 2018 report… Read more on https://afdb.africa-newsroom.com/press/africas-infrastructure-financing-reaches-an...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...