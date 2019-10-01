Africa’s key Oil & Gas territories are making big announcements at Africa Oil Week

As ever, Africa Oil Week (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) will be the place for major national roadshows in the oil & gas sphere. 30 ministries are taking part this year, with over 20 presenting. This is the best chance to get insider knowledge on key opportunities, legislation changes, bidding rounds and more – direct from the companies and […]

As ever, Africa Oil Week (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) will be the place for major national roadshows in the oil & gas sphere. 30 ministries are taki...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...