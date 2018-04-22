African Consultative Group Meeting: Statement by the Chairman of the African Caucus and the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Governor Tarek Amer, Chairman of the African Caucus, and Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), co-chaired the African Consultative Group meeting today (April 22, 2018) at the IMF Headquarters. They issued the following statement after the conclusion of the Group’s meeting in Washington:[1] “We had very productive discussions on Africa’s […]

Governor Tarek Amer, Chairman of the African Caucus, and Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...