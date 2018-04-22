Alwihda Info
African Consultative Group Meeting: Statement by the Chairman of the African Caucus and the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Avril 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Governor Tarek Amer, Chairman of the African Caucus, and Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), co-chaired the African Consultative Group meeting today (April 22, 2018) at the IMF Headquarters. They issued the following statement after the conclusion of the Group’s meeting in Washington:[1] “We had very productive discussions on Africa’s […]

Governor Tarek Amer, Chairman of the African Caucus, and Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



