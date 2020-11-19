Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

African Countries must develop Strategic Fiscal Policies to Survive Oil and Gas Industry Changes on Horizon (By NJ Ayuk)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Novembre 2020


By NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber ([EnergyChamber.org](http://www.EnergyChamber.org)) The future of the global oil and gas industry has been a subject of great fascination and debate for decades. Since COVID-19 surfaced, there has been even more conjecture on this topic and, in particular, the most likely timing for “peak oil,” when crude production reaches […]

By NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber ([EnergyChamber.org](http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter