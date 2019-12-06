African Development Bank President wins All Africa Business Leaders Awards ™ 2019 African of the Year award

African Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org/en) President Dr Akinwumi Adesina received the African of the Year Award from the All Africa Business Leaders Awards (AABLA™), Thursday, in recognition of his bold leadership and the innovation of the Africa Investment Forum which “opened up billions of dollars of investment into the continent.” The ninth edition of the awards, […]

African Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org/en) President Dr Akinwumi ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...