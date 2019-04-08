African Development Bank VP Amadou Hott joins new Senegal Cabinet

President Macky Sall of Senegal has announced the appointment of Amadou Hott, Vice President for Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth at the African Development Bank ([www.AfDB.org](http://www.afdb.org/)), as Minister of the Economy, Planning and International Partnerships. According to Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, “I am delighted with the announced appointment… Read […]

