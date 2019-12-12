Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

African Development Bank and African Union to roll-out a continent-wide electricity market Masterplan


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Décembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The African Development Bank (AfDB.org) and the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) have agreed to jointly develop a blueprint for a pan-continental electricity network and market. The agreement to set up a Continental Power System Master Plan between the Bank and AUDA-NEPAD was unveiled, on November 29th, during a three-day workshop on the sidelines of […]

The African Development Bank (AfDB.org) and the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) have agreed to jointly devel...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 11/12/2019

Tchadia Airlines apporte des clarifications après un incident

Tchadia Airlines apporte des clarifications après un incident

Tchad : la malnutrition chronique, un problème majeur de santé publique Tchad : la malnutrition chronique, un problème majeur de santé publique 11/12/2019

Populaires

L'Egypte va renforcer sa coopération avec le Tchad "dans tous les domaines"

12/12/2019

Le Niger durement frappé par le terrorisme après une attaque à l'ouest

12/12/2019

Tchad : la Radio Oxygène émet de nouveau

12/12/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : débat sur l'utilisation responsable des réseaux sociaux par les jeunes
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/11/2019 - Kamal Znidar

Kamal Znidar : "L'islamophobie se voit très claire en France"

Kamal Znidar : "L'islamophobie se voit très claire en France"

Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU 02/11/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 11/12/2019 - Landry Ninteretse

Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain

Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain

COP 25 de Madrid : la protection du climat ne doit pas passer à côté de l'Afrique COP 25 de Madrid : la protection du climat ne doit pas passer à côté de l'Afrique 02/12/2019 - Christian Wessels

REACTION - 18/10/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire 09/10/2019 - Anihay Assa