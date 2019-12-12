African Development Bank and African Union to roll-out a continent-wide electricity market Masterplan

The African Development Bank (AfDB.org) and the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) have agreed to jointly develop a blueprint for a pan-continental electricity network and market. The agreement to set up a Continental Power System Master Plan between the Bank and AUDA-NEPAD was unveiled, on November 29th, during a three-day workshop on the sidelines of […]

The African Development Bank (AfDB.org) and the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) have agreed to jointly devel...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...