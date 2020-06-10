African Development Bank and development partners propel Somalia back from the brink

In early 2020, Somalia, with support from the United Kingdom Government and the European Union, settled its arrears to the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org), paving the way for the lifting of 30-year old sanctions imposed by the Bank and the resumption of full engagement with the fragile East African country. A $122.55 million grant agreement […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...