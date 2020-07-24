African Development Bank commits $1.04 million towards two COVID-19 research projects in Angola

Funds from the African Development Bank’s (www.AfDB.org) ongoing Science and Technology Development Project have been committed towards two research projects to mitigate the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Angola. The Science and Technology Development Project which is being executed by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, aims to contribute to Angola’s economic… Read […]

Funds from the African Development Bank’s (www.AfDB.org) ongoing Science and Technol...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...