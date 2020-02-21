African Development Bank issues call to strengthen fertilizer value chains at Argus Africa Fertilizer Conference

The African Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org) urged development finance institutions, NGOs, farmer cooperatives, and the private sector to develop more effective financing solutions for Africa’s fertilizer value chains. The Bank’s call to action came during the Argus Africa Fertilizer Conference held on 19 February. The conference’s theme was Supporting the fertilizer value chain to improve… Read […]

The African Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org<...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...