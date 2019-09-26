African Development Bank to host first West Africa Fertilizer Financing Forum

What: West Africa Fertilizer Financing Forum When: 30 September – 01 October 2019 Who: African Development Bank, Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism, West Africa Fertilizer Association Location: Babacar N’Diaye Auditorium, African Development Bank Group Head Office, Abidjan Cote d’Ivoire Time: 08.30 am (30 September) Full programme is also attached The African Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org/),… Read more […]

What: West Africa Fertilizer Financing Forum When: 30 September – 01 O...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...