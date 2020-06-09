Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
African Development Bank unveils strategy roadmap to safeguard food security against impacts of COVID-19


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Juin 2020


The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) has unveiled a strategic roadmap of projects and programmes to assist African countries in tackling the nutrition and food security aspects of the COVID-19 crisis through a raft of immediate and longer-term measures. The Feed Africa Response to COVID-19 (FAREC) paves the way for a comprehensive intervention to build resilience, […]

