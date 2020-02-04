African Development Fund approves close to $35 million to the Government of Liberia for renewable energy

The African Development Fund has approved a $34.74 million grant and loan to boost renewable energy access and promote an attractive investment climate in Liberia. At a signing ceremony on 29 January in Monrovia, Dr. Orison Amu, the African Development Bank’s ([AfDB.org](http://www.AfDB.org)) Country Manager in Liberia, and Samuel Tweah Jr., Liberia’s Minister of Finance & […]

The African Development Fund has approved a $34.74 million grant and loan to boost renewable energy access a...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...