Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

African Energy Chamber | African Energy Outlook 2020


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Novembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


What is the African Energy Outlook 2020? – A comprehensive overview of the oil and gas sector across sub-Saharan Africa, with a focus on the strategic, operational and investment trends in the industry. Key insights – Strategic: The low oil price environment is forcing African producers to sharpen their competitive edge. Several governments, including Angola, […]

What is the African Energy Outlook 2020? – A comprehensive overview of the oil and gas sector across sub-Sah...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 25/11/2019

تشاد: رئيس الدولة يعزي بعد وفاة زكريا فضول كتير

تشاد: رئيس الدولة يعزي بعد وفاة زكريا فضول كتير

Tchad : le chef de l'Etat réagit au décès de Zakaria Fadoul Kittir Tchad : le chef de l'Etat réagit au décès de Zakaria Fadoul Kittir 25/11/2019

Populaires

Tchad : le président prend des mesures pour réduire les prix des billets d'avions

25/11/2019

Tchad : le chef de l'Etat réagit au décès de Zakaria Fadoul Kittir

25/11/2019

Tchad : à l'Est, l'état de la route freine les activités commerciales avec le Soudan

25/11/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : "La terre n'est pas ingrate comme nous les Hommes"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/11/2019 - Kamal Znidar

Kamal Znidar : "L'islamophobie se voit très claire en France"

Kamal Znidar : "L'islamophobie se voit très claire en France"

Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU 02/11/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 16/11/2019 - Mahamat Ramadane

La ZLECAF, une solution immédiate de désenclavement économique pour le Tchad

La ZLECAF, une solution immédiate de désenclavement économique pour le Tchad

Le rôle des médias dans la mise en oeuvre de l'accord de Khartoum et le processus démocratique en RCA Le rôle des médias dans la mise en oeuvre de l'accord de Khartoum et le processus démocratique en RCA 15/11/2019 - Fleury Fulgence BANALE

REACTION - 18/10/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire 09/10/2019 - Anihay Assa