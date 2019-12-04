Alwihda Info
African Energy Chamber Endorses Energy Ops-Security Agora as Key Platform to Discuss the Physical Security of Africa’s Oil & Energy Sector


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Décembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


In line with the African Energy Chamber’s (https://EnergyChamber.org/) repeated calls on African governments and oil companies to do more to protect the security of energy infrastructure in Africa, the Chamber is endorsing Energy Ops-Security Agora (Agora Nexus). The closed-door conference already saw two of its editions being organized in Lagos this year, one in April […]

In line with the African Energy Chamber’s (https://EnergyChamber.org/) repe...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



