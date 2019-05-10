Alwihda Info
African elephants under continued threat of poaching, warns UN-backed report


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


An updated assessment by a United Nations Environment Programme-administered treaty has confirmed that poaching continues to threaten the long-term survival of the African elephant. Based on the Proportion of Illegally Killed Elephants data, or PIKE, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) has evaluated the levels of illegal […]

