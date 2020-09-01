African leaders reaffirm support for African Development Bank as President Adesina begins second term

African leaders on Tuesday reaffirmed their support for the African Development Bank Group (https://www.AfDB.org/) and its leadership under Dr. Akinwumi Adesina as he begins his second five-year term with a renewed mandate to foster sustainable development on the continent. In goodwill messages to mark Adesina’s inauguration, Presidents Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, Paul Kagame of Rwanda, […]

African leaders on Tuesday reaffirmed their support for the African Development Bank Group (

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...