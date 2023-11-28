









English News African leadership magazine unveils nominees for the African persons of the year (POTY) 2023

Alwihda Info | Par AMA - 28 Novembre 2023



Following the call for nominations which ended recently and attracted submissions from Africans across the continent and in Diaspora, the African Leadership Magazine (ALM) is pleased to unveil a shortlist of nominees for the 12th African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year 2023. Subsequently, public voting is now open and the general public is therefore invited to visit the ALM website (www.africanleadershipmagazine.co.uk) to vote for their choice nominees on the different categories in the ALM Persons of the Year (POTY) Awards 2023 polls, as the voting closes on Thursday, 14 December 2023, at midnight (CAT).

The ALM Persons of the Year Awards is Africa’s premier vote-based endorsement, reserved annually for the leading Africans who are contributing towards promoting the continent’s progress, and positively altering Africa’s perceived negative image. It has a 2-step selection process, which provides a unique opportunity for Africans from all over the world to be part of the process of selecting winners for the various categories of the African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Awards. The call for nomination sets the stage for the series of activities that culminate in the gathering of Africa’s finest leaders from all walks of life; while the second step is a call for voting for the nominees in an online poll.



The nominees for the 2023 edition of the ALM Persons of the Year Awards are leaders from diverse spheres of society who have shown resilience, ingenuity and resourcefulness in the year under review and beyond, with remarkable achievements and commitment to harnessing untapped potentials, leveraging knowledge, skills, and home-grown innovative solutions to Africa’s development challenges, as well as contributing towards building more resilient African economies, creating wealth and prosperity for the African people.



Based on the results of the online poll, the winners of the ALM Persons of the Year Awards for the year 2023 will be announced and invited to a formal presentation of the awards and other instruments of the honour during the ALM Persons of the Year Awards Ceremony 2024, which is scheduled to hold on February 22 – 23, 2024 at the Ethiopian Skylight Hotel in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, a country that occupies a strategic position as the headquarters of the African Union (AU). The event will be held in partnership with the Ethiopian Customs Commission (ECC), with the theme-Building Resilient African Economies.



The ALM Persons of the Year (POTY) awards presentation ceremony is a flagship annual event of the African Leadership Magazine, which has been held consecutively over the past 12 years, convening policymakers, private sector leaders, civil society leaders, thought leaders and all stakeholders from across Africa and the rest of the world to discuss issues bothering on Africa’s socio-economic growth and development. The event has also become a prestigious platform for honouring people-centred leadership and Africans who are pursuing a pan-African agenda in their chosen fields of endeavour.



Dans la même rubrique : < > BRICS countries speak up for justice, peace on Palestinian-Israeli issue Working Toward a Ceasefire and Realizing Lasting Peace and Sustainable Security China's contributions to world heritage preservation, cooperation Pour toute information, contactez-nous au : +(235) 99267667 ; 62883277 ; 66267667 (Bureau N'Djamena)