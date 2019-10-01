Agreement in Principle on Tax Convention between Japan and the Kingdom of Morocco

The representatives of the Government of Japan and the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed in principle on the tax convention between Japan and the Kingdom of Morocco. The Convention includes provisions for the purposes of clarifying the scope of taxation in the two countries, eliminating international double taxation and preventing tax evasion […]

The representatives of the Government of Japan and the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed in principle on the tax ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...